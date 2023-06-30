ABC's The Lexicon Of Love Remastered For 40th Anniversary

(UMe) In celebration of the 40th anniversary of ABC's The Lexicon Of Love - one of the most revered albums of the 1980s - a stand-alone half-speed remaster LP of the original album will be released on August 4.

Few albums define a particular era, as does The Lexicon Of Love. It's embedded deep in the fabric of popular culture. Namechecked, referenced, and now frequently in "best of all time" polls, the album opened up the 80s wide, in total, glorious Technicolor.

In 1982, ABC became the toast of the world with this album. It also launched the production career of Trevor Horn. Like the greatest landmark albums, it has transcended its origins and is simply there, an ever-evolving testament to its marriage of youth, wit, creativity, technology, emotion, master plan, and happy accident.

The Lexicon Of Love - Half Speed Master By Miles Showell At Abbey Road

Side One

1. Show Me

2. Poison Arrow

3. Many Happy Returns

4. Tears Are Not Enough

5. Valentine's Day

Side Two

1. The Look Of Love (Part One)

2. Date Stamp

3. All Of My Heart

4. 4 Ever 2 Gether

5. The Look Of Love (Part Four)

