ABC's The Lexicon Of Love Remastered For 40th Anniversary

(UMe) In celebration of the 40th anniversary of ABC's The Lexicon Of Love - one of the most revered albums of the 1980s - a stand-alone half-speed remaster LP of the original album will be released on August 4.
Few albums define a particular era, as does The Lexicon Of Love. It's embedded deep in the fabric of popular culture. Namechecked, referenced, and now frequently in "best of all time" polls, the album opened up the 80s wide, in total, glorious Technicolor.
In 1982, ABC became the toast of the world with this album. It also launched the production career of Trevor Horn. Like the greatest landmark albums, it has transcended its origins and is simply there, an ever-evolving testament to its marriage of youth, wit, creativity, technology, emotion, master plan, and happy accident.
The Lexicon Of Love - Half Speed Master By Miles Showell At Abbey Road
Side One
1. Show Me
2. Poison Arrow
3. Many Happy Returns
4. Tears Are Not Enough
5. Valentine's Day
Side Two
1. The Look Of Love (Part One)
2. Date Stamp
3. All Of My Heart
4. 4 Ever 2 Gether
5. The Look Of Love (Part Four)
Garth Brooks Talks 'The BIG 615' Radio Station Launch On GMA
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency
KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- Blur Share 'St. Charles Square' Video- Volbeat Offshoot- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Rolling Stones' Forty Licks Coming To Vinyl and Dolby Atmos- Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start The Fire'- more
Russell Dickerson Announces New EP With 'Ride The Wave' Video- The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023- more
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023