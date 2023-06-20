Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Aerosmith will release a new career-spanning "Greatest Hits" collection just weeks before they launch their farewell tour. Due August 18, the set presents five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time by the iconic Boston band.
The 3CD and 4LP Deluxe Editions present 44 handpicked tracks - from 1973's "Dream On" to 2001's "Just Push Play" - with packaging curated by Aerosmith.
"Greatest Hits" will also be available in 1CD, 1LP and 2LP versions, while official Aerosmith.com store versions include 1CD Exclusive Cover Variant, a 2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant, and a 4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos.
For the first time in the group's history, the Super Deluxe Edition of "Greatest Hits" assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor - from 70's era Top 10 hits "Dream On" and "Walk This Way" plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Tom Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into "Sweet Emotion", to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy", "Cryin'", and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing."
Last month, Aerosmith announced their Peace Out Farewell Tour with special guest The Black Crowes; the series will open September 2 in Philadelphia, PA.
Get more details and watch a video trailer for "Greatest hits" here.
