As It Is Declare I Hate Me Too With New Video

As It Is have premiered a music video for their new single "I Hate Me Too". The track comes from their recently released studio album, "I Went To Hell and Back:.
They had this to say about the new video, "'I Hate Me Too' was a really fun project to shoot. The three of us appear as talent show judges who hate all the various versions of themselves onstage.
"Despite the wide array of genres, looks, and performance styles, there's no escaping the simple, solitary fact: We hate us, too. It's a lighthearted and super silly take on a devastatingly self-deprecating song, but that juxtaposition is what had us so excited about this concept in the first place.
"Thank you all for checking this one out; we hope you love it, and we hope you don't hate us, too." Watch the video below:
The Darkness Release 'It's Love, Jim' Video
The Lonely Ones Share New Single 'Dyin' All Night Long'
Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'
Pantera Classic Given A Metallica Makeover
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Journey 'Let It Rain' With New Single- Ghost and Mastodon North American Tour-Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach Tour- more
Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.
Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022
Train Recruit Sofia Reyes For 'Cleopatra'
She & Him Share Video For Beach Boys Classic Darlin'
Bayside Premiere 'Strangest Faces' Video
Lost Society Premiere '112' Video
Post Malone And Roddy Ricch 'Cooped Up' With New Video