As It Is Declare I Hate Me Too With New Video

As It Is have premiered a music video for their new single "I Hate Me Too". The track comes from their recently released studio album, "I Went To Hell and Back:.

They had this to say about the new video, "'I Hate Me Too' was a really fun project to shoot. The three of us appear as talent show judges who hate all the various versions of themselves onstage.

"Despite the wide array of genres, looks, and performance styles, there's no escaping the simple, solitary fact: We hate us, too. It's a lighthearted and super silly take on a devastatingly self-deprecating song, but that juxtaposition is what had us so excited about this concept in the first place.

"Thank you all for checking this one out; we hope you love it, and we hope you don't hate us, too." Watch the video below:

