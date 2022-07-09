Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'

(Jensen Communications) Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health," announced Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management.
"I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight's show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas," Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management said. "Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully."
Earlier this week, Carlos Santana was taken from the stage due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration. All shows as planned beginning July 23rd of this month in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. The tour schedule can be found at: https://tour.santana.com/
"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest," Mr. Vrionis went on to say. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."
