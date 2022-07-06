.

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse

Michael Angulia | 07-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Santana Tour poster
Tour poster

Music legend Carlos Santana is "doing well" after je collapsed onstage during his concert in at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night (July 5th).

The iconic guitarist collapsed about 40th into his set and was taken to a local emergency room for treatment. A representative stated, "Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan.

"The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre),an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.

"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana's manager Michael Vrionis tonight."

Santana later updated fans via Facebook. He wrote, "Thank you for your precious prayers. Just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

Related Stories
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse

Carlos Santana Spreads Joy With Chris Stapleton

Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency

Santana And Rob Thomas Reunited For 'Move' Video 2021 In Review

Santana And Steve Winwood Covered 'Whiter Shade Of Pale' 2021 In Review

News > Santana

advertisement
Day In Rock

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse* Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- more

David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more

advertisement
Reviews

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Latest News

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse

Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London

Singled Out: Freddie Dixon's 29 Ways

Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness

Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium