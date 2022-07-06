Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse

Tour poster

Music legend Carlos Santana is "doing well" after je collapsed onstage during his concert in at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night (July 5th).

The iconic guitarist collapsed about 40th into his set and was taken to a local emergency room for treatment. A representative stated, "Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan.

"The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre),an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.

"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana's manager Michael Vrionis tonight."

Santana later updated fans via Facebook. He wrote, "Thank you for your precious prayers. Just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."

