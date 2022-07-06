Music legend Carlos Santana is "doing well" after je collapsed onstage during his concert in at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on Tuesday night (July 5th).
The iconic guitarist collapsed about 40th into his set and was taken to a local emergency room for treatment. A representative stated, "Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan.
"The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre),an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.
"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana's manager Michael Vrionis tonight."
Santana later updated fans via Facebook. He wrote, "Thank you for your precious prayers. Just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all."
Carlos Santana Spreads Joy With Chris Stapleton
Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency
Santana And Rob Thomas Reunited For 'Move' Video 2021 In Review
Santana And Steve Winwood Covered 'Whiter Shade Of Pale' 2021 In Review
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse* Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness- more
David Lee Roth Reportedly Cause Of Van Halen Tribute Tour Delay- Journey Share 'United We Stand'- Guns N' Roses Jam With Carrie Underwood- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more
Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Caught In The Act: Marcy Playground, Cracker, and Ike Reilly
Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse
Mayday Parade Prepare For Sad Summer With 'Thunder'
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Parkway Drive Deliver 'The Greatest Fear' Video And Announce Album
Queen + Adam Lambert Announce Rhapsody Over London
Singled Out: Freddie Dixon's 29 Ways
Guns N' Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Due To Illness
Kenny Chesney Breaks His Own Record At Arrowhead Stadium