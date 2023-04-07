Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album With 'Meeting The Master'

Album art

Greta Van Fleet have shared a new single entitled "Meeting The Master" and revealed that they will be releasing their third studio album, "Starcatcher," on July 21st.

They had this to say about the new single, "'Meeting The Master' peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It's an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos."

Jake Kizska said of the album recording process, "We didn't really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual. If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians."

Danny Wagner added, "We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe. We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world." Stream the new song and see the album's tracklisting below:

Tracklist

"Fate Of The Faithful"

"Waited All Your Life"

"The Falling Sky"

"Sacred The Thread"

"Runway Blues"

"The Indigo Streak"

"Frozen Light"

"The Archer"

"Meeting The Master"

"Farewell For Now"

