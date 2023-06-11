.

Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now

Bruce Henne | 06-11-2023

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet has released "Farewell For Now" as the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, "Starcatcher." The tune follows "Meeting The Master" and "Sacred The Thread" as the third single from the group's third studio album, which they recorded with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar) at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN.

"In 'Farewell For Now' we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage & savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena," explains bassist Sam Kiszka. "But we must pack up, & go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we'll be back soon."

Greta Van Fleet will launch a North American tour in support of "Starcatcher" in Nashville, TN on July 24, just three days after the album's release on July 21.

Stream the new single "Farewell For Now" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
