Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'The Falling Sky'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet has released "The Falling Sky" as the latest single from the band's forthcoming album, "Starcatcher." Due July 21, Greta Van Fleet recorded "Starcatcher" at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

"An unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track," explains lead singer Jake Kiszka. "In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe."

The tune follows "Meeting The Master", "Sacred The Thread", and "Farewell For Now" as the fourth single from the group's third studio album.

The band will launch a North American tour in support of the project in Nashville, TN on July 24. Check out the new single "The Falling Sky" here.

