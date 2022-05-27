Liam Gallagher Streaming New Album 'C'mon You Know'

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is streaming his newly-released album, "C'mon You Know," which is the follow-up to the singer's 2019 release, "Why Me? Why Not."
The rocker's third studio record was first introduced this spring with the lead single, "Everything's Electric" - a song he co-wrote with Dave Grohl, producer Greg Kurstin and Friedrich Kunath.
Gallagher will donate all of the UK proceeds from a follow-up single, "Better Days", to War Child UK for the rest of this year. Stream the new album here.
