Plain White T's Share 'Happy' New Song

(Atom Splitter) Earlier this year, the Plain White T's shared the brand new single and video "Spaghetti Tattoo," an acoustic love song in which frontman Tom Higgenson recounts a memorable first date. The video finds the band appearing as puppets, with scenes that pay homage to famous moments from film history.
Today, the band has followed up that moment with the new single "Happy." The Plain White T's new single "Happy! is a chill, and, well, happy track. Lyrically, it offers an optimistic take on getting through a rough patch and looking forward to the future when a bad situation inevitably improves! Ironically, the melodies and chords a melancholy as Higgenson declares, "I wanna be happy, happy, happy / What's the point of being sad? / I wanna feel good." It'll have you dancing like no one is watching.
"The thing I love about 'Happy' is that the lyrics are so optimistic and fun, but the chords and the melodies are so melancholy," Higgenson explains. "It's like, 'Ok, I know I'm going through something right now, but I just wanna get over it already and feel good again!' Like I know things are gonna get better, but I'm not quite there yet."
Plain White T's Announce Special 'All That We Needed' Reissue
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83- Journey: A Voice Lost…and Found TV Special Premiere Announced- more
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra vocalist James Lewis Dies- Guns N' Roses: America's Most Dangerous Band TV Special Announced- more
Ashley McBryde Duets With Halestorm On 'Terrible Things'- Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records- Darius Rucker- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83
Journey: A Voice Lost...and Found TV Special Premiere Announced
Nils Lofgren Recruits Neil Young For 'Nothin's Easy (For Amy)
Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy Announce Coheadline Show
Yes Premiere 'Circles Of Time' Video
Plain White T's Share 'Happy' New Song
Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video
Wilmette Get 'Hyperfocused' With New Video