Portugal. The Man's Dummy Fuels Taco Bell

Promo

(The Syndicate) Taco Bell confirmed that the late night anthem soundtracking their newest ad for the $5 Cravings Trio is Portugal. The Man's new single, "Dummy," which arrived last week. "Dummy" is the first official single from the GRAMMY-winning band's upcoming album, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE, due out June 23 via Atlantic Records.



Taco Bell has a long-standing relationship with Portugal. The Man, dating back to 2010 when the Portland quartet was part of the brand's Feed The Beat® program. Later, Portugal. The Man's song "Evil Friends" was featured in Taco Bell's 'Grilled Stuffed Nacho' ad. The support and mutual respect between brand and band continues with the unique debut of "Dummy," before its official release.



Discussing the relationship, Portugal. The Man's John Gourley said, "When the Feed The Beat program came along they started giving us these five dollar gift cards and each member would be walking in, for once not thinking about money, but rather, 'I can get some food and I finally feel like a PERSON!'



Taco Bell really fed all these young bands coming up. When you think about how many vegan, straight edge bands we toured with, and vegetarian, and diet restrictions. You couldn't do that anywhere else. Taco Bell was really that place that fed us all. Feed The Beat is a really really great program and I'm really thankful for it."



"Music drives culture and we want the songs we play in our restaurants and ads to resonate with our fans. Partnering with Portugal. The Man to uniquely debut "Dummy" in our latest spot was important to us, since they've been a part of the Taco Bell family through Feed the Beat for 13 years," said Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell's Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing. "We're excited to feature Portugal. The Man and continue to give them and other Feed The Beat artists and alumni a platform to reach more people."

Listen to John Gourley + Jason Sechrist Of Portugal. The Man Discuss Eating On The Road & Being Part of Taco Bell's Feed The Beat Program below:

Related Stories

Portugal. The Man Talk Chris Brown and New Single Dummy

Portugal. The Man Premiere 'Dummy' Video

Portugal. The Man and Bleachers Headlining Zona Music Festival

Portugal The Man Reveal 'What, Me Worry?' Video

More Portugal The Man News