Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video From Parole Violator Film

Film posters

(Speakeasy) Puscifer have premiered a music video for their track "Horizons", that comes from their just released concert film "Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring Conditions of My Parole."

The film, as well as the band's other recently streamed concert filmm "V is for Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film featuring music from the V is for... era", are now available to rent or purchase via Puscifertv.com and Apple TV/iTunes.

Here is the synopsis: The films, and their companion soundtracks, which are also now available via all formats through Puscifer.com and indie retailers, focus on two chapters in Puscifer's discography. With "V is for Versatile," the band takes viewers into the famed studios of Los Angeles' Sunset Sound as they re-interpret and re-record songs from their V is for... era.

Agent Dick Merkin, Major Douche, the briefcase and a few surprise cameos are interspersed amongst the studio footage. With "Parole Violator," the outfit led by Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round offer a live, track-by-track re-imagination of their critically-acclaimed 2011 album, Conditions of My Parole. The film also features recurring Pusciverse characters Billy D. and Hildy Berger. Watch the video below:

