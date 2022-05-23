Queensryche Share First Details On New Album Digital Noise Alliance

(hennemusic) Queensryche are sharing the first details on their forthcoming album, "Digital Noise Alliance." The band shared an image of the project's cover art on social media alongside word that the set will be released on October 7.
Queensryche recorded the 2022 album with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who worked on the group's last two studio sets: 2015's "Condition Human" and 2019's "The Verdict."
"Digital Noise Alliance" will mark the recording debut of touring drummer Casey Grillo, who's been in the band's lineup since 2017 (singer Todd La Torre handled drums on the 2019 album). Watch the band's video announcement here.
