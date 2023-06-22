Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off European Tour In Warsaw

Tour poster

(Live Nation) last night, the acclaimed rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, kicked off the European leg of their 2023 tour with an incredible headline performance at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, PL.

The Mars Volta and Iggy Pop opened the show and once Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage they played fan favorites such as "Snow ((Hey Oh))," "Californication," "Tell Me Baby," and more, along with popular tracks "Eddie," "Black Summer" and others off their two #1 studio albums that were released last year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.



The band will continue their European run with a festival performance in Odense, DK this Saturday, June 24 at Tinderbox before heading to Milan, Madrid, Vienna, London, and more. They will then make their way back to the US for festival performances at Lollapalooza and Sound on Sound and a headlining show in Hershey, PA before hitting LATAM with a 10-date run including stops in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Santiago and more before wrapping up on Sunday, November 26 in Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio River Plate.

The 2023 run comes following the band's largest stadium tour to date consisting of 40 performances last year including massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable special guests such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM, The Strokes, Nas and more joined the band on the road throughout 2022. After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, the band continued the global trek into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, featuring special guest Post Malone.



RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 UPCOMING GLOBAL TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 21 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy < >

Sat Jun 24 - Odense, DK - Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 - Mannheim, DE - Maimarktgelände <>

Fri Jun 30 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter =

Sun Jul 2 - Milan, IT - I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 - Lisbon, PT - NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 - Vienna, AT - Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 - Carhaix, FR - Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park %~

Aug 3-6 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza =

Wed Sep 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

Sat Sep 30 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound on Sound =

Tue Oct 31 - San José, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional

Sat Nov 4 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Engenhão Nilton Santos

Tue Nov 7 - Brasilia, BR - Arena BSB Mané Garrincha

Fri Nov 10 - São Paulo, BR - Estádio do Morumbi

Mon Nov 13 - Curitiba, BR - Estádio Couto Pereira

Thu Nov 16 - Porto Alegre, BR - Arena do Grêmio

Sun Nov 19 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

Tue Nov 21 - Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

Fri Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate

Sun Nov 26 - Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio River Plate



Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Hersheypark Stadium Concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off North American Tour Leg

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Leads Contributors For Punk Rock & Paintbrushes Galleries

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News