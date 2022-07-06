Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced that they will return to tour the UK early next year in support of their 2021 studio album "Shine A Light On Me Brother".
Tickets are on sale 9am GMT this Thursday July 7th, and the trek follows the band's May 2022 UK tour, and their recent singles - Waiting For Your Man and She's A Fighter, both released on Joe Bonamassa's label KTBA Records.
The new tour is set to kick off on February 7th in Cardiff at the Earl Haig Club and will wrap up on February 18th in Sittingborne at the Bourne Music Club. See the dates below:
Cardiff, The Earl Haig Club
Tuesday 7 February 2023
Sheffield, Corporation
Wednesday 8 February 2023
Chester, The Live Rooms
Thursday 9 February 2023
Leamington, Assembly Rooms
Friday 10 February 2023
London, Nell's
Saturday 11 February 2023
Bury, The Met Theatre
Sunday 12 February 2023
Aberdeen, Tunnels
Tuesday 14 February 2023
Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Wednesday 15 February 2023
Hartlepool, South Durham Steel Works
Thursday 16 February 2023
Gloucester, Guildhall
Friday 17 February 2023
Sittingborne, Bourne Music Club
Saturday 18 February 2023
