Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2022

Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced that they will return to tour the UK early next year in support of their 2021 studio album "Shine A Light On Me Brother".

Tickets are on sale 9am GMT this Thursday July 7th, and the trek follows the band's May 2022 UK tour, and their recent singles - Waiting For Your Man and She's A Fighter, both released on Joe Bonamassa's label KTBA Records.

The new tour is set to kick off on February 7th in Cardiff at the Earl Haig Club and will wrap up on February 18th in Sittingborne at the Bourne Music Club. See the dates below:

Cardiff, The Earl Haig Club
Tuesday 7 February 2023

Sheffield, Corporation
Wednesday 8 February 2023

Chester, The Live Rooms
Thursday 9 February 2023

Leamington, Assembly Rooms
Friday 10 February 2023

London, Nell's
Saturday 11 February 2023

Bury, The Met Theatre
Sunday 12 February 2023

Aberdeen, Tunnels
Tuesday 14 February 2023

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Wednesday 15 February 2023

Hartlepool, South Durham Steel Works
Thursday 16 February 2023

Gloucester, Guildhall
Friday 17 February 2023

Sittingborne, Bourne Music Club
Saturday 18 February 2023

