Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce UK Tour

Tour poster

Robert Jon & The Wreck have announced that they will return to tour the UK early next year in support of their 2021 studio album "Shine A Light On Me Brother".

Tickets are on sale 9am GMT this Thursday July 7th, and the trek follows the band's May 2022 UK tour, and their recent singles - Waiting For Your Man and She's A Fighter, both released on Joe Bonamassa's label KTBA Records.

The new tour is set to kick off on February 7th in Cardiff at the Earl Haig Club and will wrap up on February 18th in Sittingborne at the Bourne Music Club. See the dates below:

Cardiff, The Earl Haig Club

Tuesday 7 February 2023

Sheffield, Corporation

Wednesday 8 February 2023

Chester, The Live Rooms

Thursday 9 February 2023

Leamington, Assembly Rooms

Friday 10 February 2023

London, Nell's

Saturday 11 February 2023

Bury, The Met Theatre

Sunday 12 February 2023

Aberdeen, Tunnels

Tuesday 14 February 2023

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Wednesday 15 February 2023

Hartlepool, South Durham Steel Works

Thursday 16 February 2023

Gloucester, Guildhall

Friday 17 February 2023

Sittingborne, Bourne Music Club

Saturday 18 February 2023

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Recruit Laura Evans For UK Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Waiting For Your Man' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Premiere 'Everyday' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' Video

News > Robert Jon