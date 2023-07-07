Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Don't Look Down' With New Single and Video

Single art

(Noble) Southern California-based roots rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have shared their uplifting new single "Don't Look Down," along with an accompanying music video.

The song the offer fans a powerful encouragement to keep their eyes on the prize and focus on the positive. Featured on the band's upcoming full-length album Ride Into The Light, out August 4th via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, the band's new material finds them reaching a new level of musicianship and songwriting prowess, delivering a fresh take on Rock & Roll while evoking classic artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

"'Don't Look Down' was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Sunset Sound," shares frontman Robert Jon Burrison. "Lyrically it's really a 'get pumped' type of song, offering encouragement and telling the listener to keep their head up and focus on what's ahead. This one was a blast to record, as Joe was kind enough to bring some amazing vintage guitars and amps, including a 1959 Gibson Les Paul and a Dumble Amp, both of which can be heard on this track. We also had the pleasure of recording this with legendary session keyboardist, Jeff Babko."

Packed with blistering blues-rock and sun-soaked Americana ballads, Ride Into The Light is as high-octane as it is soul-stirring, proving that rock & roll is thriving in 2023. Reinvigorating their traditional production process, The Wreck teamed up for this release with the legendary producers Don Was (John Mayer, Bonnie Raitt), Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes), and guitar maestros Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith (Marc Broussard, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor). The release of "Don't Look Down" follows the album's lead single "West Coast Eyes," a Sun-Soaked Americana Ballad that evokes the best of Eagles and John Mayer.

Ride Into The Light includes the four tracks featured on the band's very recent dynamic EP release One Of A Kind, which received rave reviews from all over the world and helped catapult the band's awareness into new heights. Produced by GRAMMY-Award winners Don Was and Dave Cobb, One Of A Kind showcased Robert Jon & The Wreck's wide range and dynamic sound, from the instant rock & roll classic "Come At Me" and the captivating, Americana-infused "Who Can You Love," to the outstanding riff-driven roots rock tracks "Pain No More" and "One Of A Kind."

