Singled Out: FELICITY's LEVITATE

FELICITY recently returned with their first new song in two years' "LEVITATE". To celebrate, we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"LEVITATE", and even the batch of songs we'll be releasing over the coming months, was exciting for us because it was the true first time we got to really write from beginning to end with our producer, Andrew Wade. It was an experience we've wanted for so long, and when we finally got to switch from just recording our songs with him to actually writing with him, it was more than even imagined.

We had a list we put together of some of our favorite songs, so at the start of each session we would pick one and listen a few times to get a sense for what the vibe would be for the song we'd be writing for the day. A good portion of our focus a lot of time was spent on ensuring both the tempos were at a speed that people could either dance to or just "bop" their heads to and that the choruses were able to be easily sung by the crowd.

When it comes to the theme and what the lyrics are about, I wouldn't say this song has a necessarily deep-meaning because it's really just about the tension and teasing between an unknown partner or secret lover, knowing it's wrong but wanting it in the moment. It's a topic we'd never written about before but we wanted to push the boundaries a bit further with this record than we'd done before.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

