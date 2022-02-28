Slightly Stoopid Announce Summer Traditions 2022 Tour

Slightly Stoopid have announced the first round of dates for their Summer Traditions 2022 tour, which is a nod to the summer outdoor amphitheater circuit the band has performed annually since 2007 but hasn't taken place for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The Summer Traditions 2022 tour will also feature special guests Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth and is set to kick off on July 7th in Bonner, MT.

Miles Doughty had this to say, "We're super pumped to hit the road this summer and finally bring the Summer Traditions Tour around the country!! Always a blessing to share the stage with our good friends Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth.

"We're looking forward to some epic collaborations on stage and are stoked to keep our summertime tradition going! See you soon Party People!" See the announced dates below:

Slightly Stoopid Summer Traditions 2022 Tour Dates:

Jul 07 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Jul 08 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Jul 09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 10 - Tacoma, WA - Haub Family Field

Jul 14 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort

Jul 15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul 17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Jul 22 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre

Jul 23 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Jul 28 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

Jul 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug 04 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 07 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Aug 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion

Aug 12 - Sandy, UT - Rio Tinto Stadium

Aug 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 19 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Aug 20 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

Aug 21 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Sep 03 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

More shows to be announced soon

