Slightly Stoopid Announce Summer Traditions 2022 Tour

Slightly Stoopid have announced the first round of dates for their Summer Traditions 2022 tour, which is a nod to the summer outdoor amphitheater circuit the band has performed annually since 2007 but hasn't taken place for the last two years due to the pandemic.
The Summer Traditions 2022 tour will also feature special guests Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth and is set to kick off on July 7th in Bonner, MT.
Miles Doughty had this to say, "We're super pumped to hit the road this summer and finally bring the Summer Traditions Tour around the country!! Always a blessing to share the stage with our good friends Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth.
"We're looking forward to some epic collaborations on stage and are stoked to keep our summertime tradition going! See you soon Party People!" See the announced dates below:
Jul 07 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Jul 08 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Jul 09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Jul 10 - Tacoma, WA - Haub Family Field
Jul 14 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort
Jul 15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Jul 17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Jul 22 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
Jul 23 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
Jul 28 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
Jul 30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug 04 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 07 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Aug 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Villa Hispana Pavilion
Aug 12 - Sandy, UT - Rio Tinto Stadium
Aug 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 19 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Aug 20 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
Aug 21 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
Sep 03 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
More shows to be announced soon
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago