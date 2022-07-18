.

The Acacia Strain Announce You Can't Skip Lunch Tour

Michael Angulia | 07-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Acacia Strain Tour poster
Tour poster

The Acacia Strain have announced that they will be hitting the road for a short U.S. tour this September that they have dubbed the You Can't Skip Lunch Tour.

The tour is set to kick off on September 9th in Philadelphia at The Ukie Club and runs through September 26th in Washington, DC, where it wraps up at Union Stage.
Sanguisugabogg, Year of the Knife, and Bodybox will be the support for the trek and tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

9/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Ukie Club No YOTK
9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
9/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch (No Sanguisugabogg Featuring Terror)
9/13 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
9/14 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery
9/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
9/16 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
9/17 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
9/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
9/19 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center
9/20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
9/22 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar
9/23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
9/24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
9/25 - Jacksonville, FL - Hooligans
9/26 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Related Stories
The Acacia Strain Announce Tune Low Die Slow Tour

Tom Smith Leaving The Acacia Strain

The Acacia Strain Postpone Remaining Dates Of Tour Due To Covid

Bad Wolves Reveal Their New Lead Singer

The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show

News > The Acacia Strain

advertisement
Day In Rock

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

Bruce Springsteen US Tour- Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Sass Jordan - Bitches Blues

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

Latest News

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour

Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang

New Drive To Have Ozzy Osbourne Knighted Launched

Limp Bizkit Forced To Postpone Tours Due To Fred Durst Medical Concerns

Rolling Stones Joined By Ukrainian Choir In Vienna

Soilwork Premiere 'Dreams Of Nowhere' Video

Kenny Chesney Joined By Kat Huggins For Knowing You In Tahoe

Singled Out: Fate Will Come's The Cost