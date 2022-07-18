The Acacia Strain Announce You Can't Skip Lunch Tour

Tour poster

The Acacia Strain have announced that they will be hitting the road for a short U.S. tour this September that they have dubbed the You Can't Skip Lunch Tour.

The tour is set to kick off on September 9th in Philadelphia at The Ukie Club and runs through September 26th in Washington, DC, where it wraps up at Union Stage.

Sanguisugabogg, Year of the Knife, and Bodybox will be the support for the trek and tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

9/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Ukie Club No YOTK

9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch (No Sanguisugabogg Featuring Terror)

9/13 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

9/14 - Detroit, MI - Tangent Gallery

9/15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

9/16 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

9/17 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

9/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

9/19 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center

9/20 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

9/22 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

9/23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

9/24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

9/25 - Jacksonville, FL - Hooligans

9/26 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

