Travis Barker And Warren Zeiders 'Ride the Lightning'

Single art

Country star Warren Zeiders has teamed up with Blink-182's Travis Barker for a brand new version of his RIAA Gold-certified hit "Ride The Lightning."



Warren had this to say about the collaboration on the new version of the hit single, "It's been one year since 'Ride The Lightning' dropped and changed the direction of my life forever.

"My fans always told me they'd love a version with drums, so who better than Travis Barker himself to hop on the track. It's wild to think Travis has never done a country project, and I'm honored and blessed to welcome him to our genre." Stream the track below:

