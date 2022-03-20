.

Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire

Keavin Wiggins | 03-20-2022

Arcade Fire WE album cover art
WE album cover art

Will Butler took to social media to announced that he has parted ways with Arcade Fire, as the band prepared to release their new studio album, "WE", on May 6th.

Butler announced his departure in a series of tweets on Saturday (March 19th). He wrote, "Hi friends - I've left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete.

He further explained, "There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed - and the band has changed - over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."

However, Will is not leaving music. He also shared, "I'm working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I'm working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating."

Will then added, "Thank you to anyone who's come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It's meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years. The band are still my friends and family".

The band announced last week that they are releasing their new studio album in May and also shared a Emily Kai Bock directed video for the first single, "The Lightning I, II." Watch it below:

