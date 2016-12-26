Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review

hennemusic reported at the time: As part of The Book of Souls World Tour, the band will perform at Beijing's LeSports Center on April 24 and Shanghai's Mercedes-Benz Arena on April 26.

Iron Maiden planned the global trek in support of 2015's double-album, "The Book Of Souls". Produced by Kevin Shirley and recorded in Paris in 2014, the band's 16th album delivered Iron Maiden a No. 4 debut on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 75,000 copies. Read the original report here.