Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist 2016 In Review
12/27/2016
.
Guns N' Roses

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen made headlines in February when he shared his view of the reunion between Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan and Collen does not appear impressed with the Guns N' Roses reunion or their original split back in the day.

"We obviously think it's really f****** lame," Collen tells The Telegraph. "I love Guns N' Roses, I think they're really cool, I'd love to see Slash and Axl and Duff play together, that's great. But I think it's f****** lame considering we've been hardcore. Our integrity's still intact, we've never split up. We've gone through if someone had a little sniffle or something, we soldier on.

"Someone dies, someone loses an arm, someone gets cancer, we soldier on. With Guns N' Roses, if someone has a little barney backstage, they can't deal with each other. I know it's difficult, but I do think it's pretty lame when you compare anyone else to us." Read the original report here.

advertisement

Guns N' Roses Music, DVDs, Books and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist 2016 In Review

Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review

Guns N' Roses Icon Izzy Stradlin Streams New Recording

Guns N' Roses Didn't Skip Download Over Money

Matt Sorum Couldn't Handle Crazy Guns N' Roses Life Now

Guns N' Roses Put The Ugly In Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses Sell Over A Million Reunion Tour Tickets In A Day

Guitarist Couldn't Leave Guns N' Roses For Slash

Guns N' Roses Announce 2017 American and Euro Tours


More Stories for Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist- David Lee Roth Shoots Down Van Halen Break Up Speculation- The Doors Reunite- more Top 16 of Feb 2016

George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53- Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68- Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons- more

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Page Too:
One Direction Fans Sent Death Threats To Actress- Selena Gomez Threatens To Quit Instagram Over Justin Bieber Drama- Kanye West's Tantrum Leaked- more Top 16 of Feb 2016

Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas- Top 16 of Jan 2016 Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree- Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back- more

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Is Really Lame Says Def Leppard Guitarist 2016 In Review

David Lee Roth Shoots Down Van Halen Break Up Speculation 2016 In Review

Deep Purple Refused Rock Hall Reunion With Ritchie Blackmore 2016 In Review

Corey Taylor Might 'Step Away' From Slipknot At Some Point 2016 In Review

The Doors Reunite For Ray Manzarek Tribute Event 2016 In Review

David Bowie Turned Down Dave Grohl Collaboration 2016 In Review

Eagles Of Death Metal Return To The Stage In Paris 2016 In Review

Ex-Nightwish Singer Anette Olzon Violently Attacked 2016 In Review

Two Jefferson Airplane Stars Died On Same Day 2016 In Review

Black Sabbath's Disturbing Inspiration Recalled By Geezer 2016 In Review

Jimmy Page Defends Himself In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit 2016 In Review

Metallica Expanded Kill 'Em All and Ride The Lightning For Reissue 2016 In Review

KISS Star Gene Simmons Grants Dying Teen's Final Wish 2016 In Review

Santana Calls Out NFL Over Lip Synced Super Bowl Halftime Show 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson To The Rescue 2016 In Review

Anthrax Hit With Lawsuit Over Ugly Sweater 2016 In Review

George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68

Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons

Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review

The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review

Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review

• more

Page Too News Stories
One Direction Fans Sent Death Threats To Actress 2016 In Review

Selena Gomez Threatens To Quit Instagram Over Justin Bieber Drama 2016 In Review

Kanye West's Tantrum On SNL Set Leaked 2016 In Review

Thomas Rhett Falls Off Stage But Keeps Singing 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Addresses Lil Wayne Controversy 2016 In Review

Adele Cried 'Pretty Much All Day' After Grammy Mishap 2016 In Review

Joey Martin Feek Lives To Celebrate Daughter Indy's Second Birthday 2016 In Review

Carrie Underwood Covers 'I Will Always Love You' 2016 In Review

NSYNC Members Reunite In The Recording Studio 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson Win Major Grammy Awards 2016 In Review

No Doubt Members Replace Gwen With AFI's Havok For New Group 2016 In Review

Jason Derulo Rushed to Hospital After Dance Accident 2016 In Review

Earth, Wind & Fire Icon Maurice White Dead At 74 2016 In Review

Tidal And Universal Differ On Rihanna's ANTI Leak 2016 In Review

Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review

Timbaland Camp Denies Charity Event Champagne Claims 2016 In Review

Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas

Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review

Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review

Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review

Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review

Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review

Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.