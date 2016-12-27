Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson To The Rescue 2016 In Review
12/27/2016
.
Iron Maiden

(Classic Rock) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson earned a top 16 story of 2016 by coming to the rescue of an endangered turtle after it washed up on a beach in Jersey with a broken shell and a nasty infection.

Dickinson's personal Eclipse jet flew Terri the turtle from the New Era Veterinary Hospital on the largest of the Channel Islands to a sanctuary in the Canaries after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than £6500 for the cause.

The jet proved a much cheaper alternative than the £22,000 originally needed to fly Terri to rehab. New Era Veterinary Hospital says: "Terri the turtle is doing well in Gran Canaria, is eating more and will hopefully be strong enough to be released in the next few weeks. We couldn't have got her to this point with a massive amount of help from everyone and for that we are so very grateful." Read more here.

Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Classic Rock Magazine- Excerpted here with permission.

