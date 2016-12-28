Ex-Guns N' Roses Manager Speaks Out Against Reunion 2016 In Review

In an exclusive interview with Eric Mackinnon of New Rock Times, Niven spoke frankly and openly about his thoughts on the forthcoming shows which will see Axl Rose and Slash join musical forces again for the first time in 22-years.

"We live in what the Chinese might call 'interesting times', began Niven when asked why now? Why this year for Guns to mend the fences which divided and eventually splintered the Most Dangerous Band in the World.

"I wish I could tell you that it is incontrovertible that Ax called Iz and said 'I have a handful of songs that we have to record and perform. I have some observations about the world I wanna get out there. I have titles like Demagogue. Illuminated. Armageddon. My Better Life. Think of it as Masonic Democracy. Lets get them done and, f*** it, lets get the old crew back together to take them on the road. Lets put that to bed at the same time.'"

"Unfortunately, all things considered, I can only assume that it's only for the money. How else to explain the lack of statements about creativity, or even who the band is? "How else to explain a ticket price of $1250 for row H."