Ace Frehley Reunited With Former Bandmate Paul Stanley 2016 In Review

The guitarist is streaming the track ahead of the project's release on April 15. "I thought Paul did a fabulous vocal on it," Frehley tells Rolling Stone. "He jumped at the chance to do this because it's something that's outside of KISS and his character in KISS, and it gave him a chance to, you know, sing. With Paul, you usually think of him singing in a slightly higher register and on 'Fire and Water,' he's singing deep from his diaphragm, and it's a real cool vocal."

"I don't get a chance to sing those kinds of songs as often as I'd like," Stanley adds. "It's not like I'm learning Mandarin or anything like that - it's part of my wheelhouse - but it's just not something I get to record often. I thought it was very funny because Ace seemed blown away. And I'm thinking, 'I'm a singer and that's what I do.' I'm glad he was pleased with it." Read more and stream the song here.