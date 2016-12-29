|
The Roots Pulled Out Of David Bowie Tribute Shows 2016 In Review
.
(Radio.com) The Roots Pulled Out Of David Bowie Tribute Shows was a top 16 story of April 2016: Questlove announced that the Roots have dropped out of the David Bowie tribute concerts following a dispute over equipment at Radio City Music Hall. In an Instagram post, Quest breaks down the "b*tcha**ness" that led to their decision: It sounds like the Roots were denied use of sound or music equipment. In the spirit of generosity, Questlove affirmed that he never denies fellow musicians the liberty to borrow his gear for performances, and characterized his experience with Bowie tribute organizers as "petty." "But I'm also keeping it true: The Roots/Bilal/Kimbra (w/ Wendy Melvoin, DD Jackson & Ray Angry) pulled out of these Bowie gigs," he wrote. "We have patience. But we do NOT have patience for the # b*tcha**ness. Enjoy your precious equipment." Read the original report here.
