|
Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction
.
Some good and bad news has surfaced for Journey fans. Former singer Steve Perry is expected to join the group at their upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but he will not be performing with them. Keyboard player Jonathan Cain spoke with the Dayton Daily News about the upcoming induction and revealed during the interview that Perry is expected to be at the event. "The ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that'll be fun." Unfortunately that does not mean that they will be reuniting with the former frontman as Cain added, "As far as we know he's just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That's all I know, unless something changes." He went on to say that their current singer Arnel Pineda "is going to represent very well, like he always does." Cain then continued with these comments about the singer who they discovered via YouTube, "It's amazing because Arnel has been consistently on the road for 10 years now. "I don't think any singer in the band has stayed on the road as long as Arnel has. When we think back to the Steve Perry days, he wasn't in the band for 10 years straight, faithfully being the road singer. Steve left and did his solo thing and years went on when we weren't playing anywhere. We weren't doing anything." Read more from the interview here.
Keyboard player Jonathan Cain spoke with the Dayton Daily News about the upcoming induction and revealed during the interview that Perry is expected to be at the event. "The ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that'll be fun."
Unfortunately that does not mean that they will be reuniting with the former frontman as Cain added, "As far as we know he's just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That's all I know, unless something changes."
He went on to say that their current singer Arnel Pineda "is going to represent very well, like he always does." Cain then continued with these comments about the singer who they discovered via YouTube, "It's amazing because Arnel has been consistently on the road for 10 years now.
"I don't think any singer in the band has stayed on the road as long as Arnel has. When we think back to the Steve Perry days, he wasn't in the band for 10 years straight, faithfully being the road singer. Steve left and did his solo thing and years went on when we weren't playing anywhere. We weren't doing anything." Read more from the interview here.
• Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction
• Icarus Line's Alvin DeGuzman Battling Advanced Cancer
• Black Star Riders Lose A Member
• Superjoint Announce Dates For U.S. Spring Tour
• Say Anything and Bayside Cover Each Other Ahead Of Tour
• Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Gear Up For Tour, Release Documentary
• Iron Maiden Singer Upset With Loss Of Vital Venues For Bands
• Axel Rudi Pell and Bonnie Tyler Release 'Love's Holding On' Video
• The Kooks Stream New Song and Announce Hits Album
• Anathema Stream New Song 'Springfield'
• Paul Weller Announces New Album 'A Kind Revolution'
• The Rasmus End Hiatus and Stream New Song 'Paradise'
• The Zombies Reschedule Dates After Frontman Suffers Infection
• Mark Slaughter Announces New Solo Album 'Halfway There'
• Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Hometown Coffee Store Opening
• Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs
• Def Leppard Celebrate Adrenalize's 25th Anniversary
• Depeche Mode Top The Charts Across The Globe
• Halsey Announces New Album By Sending Fans On A Hunt
• Raekwon Pays Tribute To Marvin Gaye
• Eric Church Announces Colorful Special RSD Release
• Harry Styles Reveals Details For Debut Solo Single
• Daley And Jill Scott Release 'Until The Pain Is Gone' Video
• Young Dolph Streams New Single 'I Pray For My Enemies'
• Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup
• Singled Out: A Story Told's Weather
• Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'
• Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online
• All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'
• Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.