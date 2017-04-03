Steve Perry To Attend Journey's Rock Hall Induction

Keyboard player Jonathan Cain spoke with the Dayton Daily News about the upcoming induction and revealed during the interview that Perry is expected to be at the event. "The ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that'll be fun."

Unfortunately that does not mean that they will be reuniting with the former frontman as Cain added, "As far as we know he's just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That's all I know, unless something changes."

He went on to say that their current singer Arnel Pineda "is going to represent very well, like he always does." Cain then continued with these comments about the singer who they discovered via YouTube, "It's amazing because Arnel has been consistently on the road for 10 years now.

"I don't think any singer in the band has stayed on the road as long as Arnel has. When we think back to the Steve Perry days, he wasn't in the band for 10 years straight, faithfully being the road singer. Steve left and did his solo thing and years went on when we weren't playing anywhere. We weren't doing anything." Read more from the interview here.