Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
04-05-2017
.
Air

French music duo Air have announced that they are celebrating their 20th anniversary by hitting the road in June for their very first American tour since 2010.

The trek will be kicking off on June 4th with an appearance at this year's Governors Ball in New York and will conclude with a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 25th.

Prior to the U.S. dates, they will be playing a series of international dates including two shows in the native France in May, plus appearances in Sinapore and Sydney Australia.

The duo has previously celebrated their 20th anniversary last summer with the release of their very first anthology entitled "twentyears" which was released in various formats.

U.S. Tour Dates:
06/04 - New York City, Ny - The Governors Ball
06/05 - Boston, Ma - Royale
06/06 - Washington, Dc - Strathmore
06/20 - Chicago, Il - Auditorium Theatre
06/23 - San Francisco, Ca - The Masonic
06/24 - Santa Barbara, Ca - Santa Barbara Bowl
06/25 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Greek Theatre

International Dates:
05/19 - Reims, Fr - La Magnifique Society
05/23 - Lyon, Fr - Les Nuits Sonores
05/27 - Singapore, Sg - Esplanade Theatre
05/30 + 31 - Sydney, Aus - Opera
07/01 - Düsseldorf, De - Tour De France Start W/ Kraftwerk
07/08 - Paris, Fr - Days Off Festival
08/08 - Dublin, Irl - Beatyard Festival

