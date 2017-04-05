Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010

The trek will be kicking off on June 4th with an appearance at this year's Governors Ball in New York and will conclude with a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 25th.

Prior to the U.S. dates, they will be playing a series of international dates including two shows in the native France in May, plus appearances in Sinapore and Sydney Australia.

The duo has previously celebrated their 20th anniversary last summer with the release of their very first anthology entitled "twentyears" which was released in various formats.

U.S. Tour Dates:

06/04 - New York City, Ny - The Governors Ball

06/05 - Boston, Ma - Royale

06/06 - Washington, Dc - Strathmore

06/20 - Chicago, Il - Auditorium Theatre

06/23 - San Francisco, Ca - The Masonic

06/24 - Santa Barbara, Ca - Santa Barbara Bowl

06/25 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Greek Theatre

International Dates:

05/19 - Reims, Fr - La Magnifique Society

05/23 - Lyon, Fr - Les Nuits Sonores

05/27 - Singapore, Sg - Esplanade Theatre

05/30 + 31 - Sydney, Aus - Opera

07/01 - Düsseldorf, De - Tour De France Start W/ Kraftwerk

07/08 - Paris, Fr - Days Off Festival

08/08 - Dublin, Irl - Beatyard Festival