Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall

The induction will include most of the current lineup of the veteran band as well former members Steve Perry, Gregg Rolie and Aynsley Dunbar and Cain believes that Pineda, who was discovered via YouTube videos would worthy of induction as well, according to ABC.

Cain told them that "I think he's [Pineda] certainly one of the reasons why we're [in the Rock Hall]." The keyboard player addressed the challenges the Filipino-born singer faced taking center stage in the place of Steve Perry.

"It was a real act of faith to jump in those shoes," Cain said. "I mean, barely coming to America for the first time…mastering English…jumping on stage as the lead singer of Journey, going from a club singer to a rock star in two years' time. It's a pretty amazing feat".

Arnel's journey from a Filipino singer discovered by guitarist Neal Schon via YouTube clips to his audition and early days with the band was the subject of the award winning documentary "Dont Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey."