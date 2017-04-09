Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album 'Bloom'

MGK's prior two studio releases include the 2012 Lace Up and 2015 General Admission. The rapper also released a new collaboration with Hailee Steinfield, "At My Best," last month.

Last year, MGK's single "Bad Things," featuring Camila Cabello, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. During a recent show, the Ohio native previewed a new track with Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign, according to XXL. Check out the post here.