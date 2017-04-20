The Who Add Dates To North American Summer Tour

The band's summer tour is now scheduled to kick off with an appearance at the Festival d'Ete de Québec on July 13th and conclude in Stateline, NV on August 16th at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys.

In between they will be playing shows in Canandaigua (NY, 7/16), National Harbor (MD, 7/18), Uncasville (CT, 7/20), Atlantic City (NJ, 7/22), Grand Rapids (MI, 7-25), and San Francisco (CA, 8-13).

These dates are in addition to their six-date Las Vegas residency at the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that will run from July 29th through August 11th.

The Who North American Summer Tour Dates:

07/13 - Québec, Province of Québec - Festival d'Ete de Québec

07/16 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

07/18 - National Harbor, MD - MGM National Harbor

07/20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

07/22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

07/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

07/29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/01 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/04 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/07 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/09 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

08/16 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys