Skillet's John Cooper Takes Part In Marvel's Playback

"What makes a hero is someone who does something selfless…Someone who stands up for someone who is weak," says Cooper. "Working in rock and roll is good, but being a hero is better."

In other Skillet news, the band's latest single "Back From The Dead" is set to be used in SyFy's new series, Blood Drive. The episode featuring the Skillet track will be the premiere of the show on June 14th. Watch the Marvel's Playback video here.