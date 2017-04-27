Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Skillet's John Cooper Takes Part In Marvel's Playback
04-27-2017
.
Skillet

Skillet's John Cooper is featured in a new installment of Marvel's Playback series where he shares his love for comics, and the revealed lessons he's learned from their stories and heroes.

"What makes a hero is someone who does something selfless…Someone who stands up for someone who is weak," says Cooper. "Working in rock and roll is good, but being a hero is better."

In other Skillet news, the band's latest single "Back From The Dead" is set to be used in SyFy's new series, Blood Drive. The episode featuring the Skillet track will be the premiere of the show on June 14th. Watch the Marvel's Playback video here.

