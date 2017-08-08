Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here

The band will be launching a special retail event called 'Guns N' Roses Was Here,' in the famed Los Angeles Maxfield and Bravado boutique from August 11th through 18th.



We were sent the following details "'Guns N' Roses Was Here' gives past, present and future GNR fans a new interpretation of their celebrated 1987 album with limited-edition capsule collections. Maxfield and Bravado sought out top collaborators ranging from unexpected streetwear brands to designers deeply rooted in GNR's style, to bring new life to the classic artwork that has transcended time."

Peter Utz, Chief Branding Office of Maxfied said, "Music has been a crucial influence in my life since a very young age. Maxfield's first iteration of this type of model evolved with our close friends Daft Punk and the results surpassed all expectations.

"After that, it felt natural to try and work with artists I have always admired and Guns N Roses was at the top of that list. Their interpretation of this series will be dedicated to limited-edition pieces created specifically for the occasion. It's been incredible to work with the designers, GNR and their management team to celebrate such an iconic album. A very special thanks to Fernando Lebeis for all of his dedication to making this happen"