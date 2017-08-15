Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour

"I've always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation," Lee explained. "This will be our first time touring with an orchestra and I'm so excited to perform this way-really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we've built over the years."

"I'm also really excited about the new material on the album," she continued. "Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack." Check out the complete tour dates here.