Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador

"It's an honor," says Slash. "I've been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that. I'm proud of the creative relationship we've developed over the years."

Over the past three decades, the rocker has collaborated closely with Gibson and the company's CEO, Henry Juszkiewicz, on several projects including product development, marketing, live events and supporting charitable initiatives with the Gibson Foundation.

"Slash embodies the characteristics of creativity, passion and excellence that are so closely aligned with Gibson," adds Juszkiewicz, "and we are very proud of the friendship and mutual success we have shared together for over 30 years. We are also very excited about the future products we will be announcing soon." Read more here.