Memphis May Fire Lose A Member

The band had this to say, "We'd like to let you know that after heavy consideration, it's come time for Memphis May Fire and guitarist Anthony Sepe to part ways. Although change is never easy, it was determined to be best at this time and we have no doubt that Anthony will continue on in his creative endeavors.

"We'd like to thank him for everything he gave to this band and encourage you all to follow him on his various social accounts moving forward. We'll have further touring updates coming soon; but in the meantime, please everyone send Anthony your warmest regards. He'll always be family."

Sepe released his own statement: "Today marks a new chapter in my life. As of today, I am no longer with Memphis May Fire. I can't thank all of you enough, for all of the love, and support through my time with this band. I am so grateful to have met and connected with so many of you from all around the world. It has truly been an experience I will never forget and will cherish for the rest of my life.

"Please stay tuned for updates as I will be moving forward and pursuing my next musical project. I will not let this slow me down. I am more than excited to share some of my music with all of you, and I can only hope for your continued support through this transition. Some things are out of my hands and control, and but one thing that isn't out of my hands anymore is my future. I will work hard for each and every one of you who believe in me, and even harder for those that don't. I wish my MMF brothers nothing but the best moving forward."