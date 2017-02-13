Glenn Hughes Announce Special Storytellers Event

The special event will be taking place on February 25th from noon to 4 pm at the Cafe de Paris and will include the world premiere of a new 60 minute documentary that features never-before-seen classic archival footage of Hughes from the 1970's.

The film screening will be followed by a two hour story telling session hosted by Vintage Television's Friday Night Rock Show host, Nicky Horne. For VIP ticket holders, the evening will conclude with a private audience with Glenn who will be signing an exclusive CD and answering questions.