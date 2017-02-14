Wednesday 13 Going Nuclear For New Album 'Condolences'

He had the following to say about his new label, "We're so excited to finally announce that we have signed with Nuclear Blast Entertainment! It's an honor for us to be on the roster among so many other great bands and friends. Thanks to Nuclear Blast for giving us the opportunity and our fans for your undying support. We're looking forward to many more years of this with all of you."

The news comes as Wednesday 13 prepares to launch his Undead, Unplugged Tour of the UK on February 22nd in Newcastle. The trek will run until March 4th with a show in London.

The UK tour will be followed by a trip down under that is scheduled to get underway on March 23rd in Brisbane at The Brightside and wrap up on 25th in Melbourne at the Corner Hotel.

Wednesday 13 Tour Dates:

02-22 - Newcastle (University) - UK

02-23 - Glasgow (Cathouse) - UK

02-24 - Leeds (Key Club) - UK

02-25 - Nottingham (Rescue Rooms) - UK

02-26 - Manchester (Ruby Lounge) - UK

02-28 - Norwich (Owl Sanctuary) - UK

03-01 - Wolverhampton (Slade Rooms) - UK

03-02 - Bristol (Thekla) - UK

03-03 - Southampton (Talking Heads) - UK

03-04 - London (Underworld) - UK

03-23 - Brisbane (The Brightside) - AU

03-24 - Sydney (Oxford Art Factory) - AU

03-25 - Melbourne (Corner Hotel) - AU

06-10 - Donington (Download Festival) - UK