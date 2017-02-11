Korn and Stone Sour Summer Tour Dates Leaked (Week in Review)

The reported dates begin on June 22nd in Mountain View, Ca at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and conclude on August 1st in Cincinnati at the Riverbend Music Theatre, according to Radio.com.

Neither band had confirmed the dates nor the tour plans via their websites or social media as of Monday evening. The American tour, if confirmed, would follow Korn's upcoming European tour that will launch next month and is set to feature Heaven Shall Burn and Hellyeah. See the leaked dates - here.