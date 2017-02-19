Pop Evil Rock Special Set For The Kids At St. Jude (Week in Review)

The group played fan favorites like "Footsteps," and "Take It All" and they have released videos and the following comments. Frontman Leigh Kakaty says, "Playing for the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was a career highlight.

"Whenever you can help bring inspiration and positivity to children in need it makes it all worthwhile. Being able to bring smiles to both the kids and their families was humbling and something we hope we can do more of in the future."

Bassist Matt DiRito adds, "It has been such an honor to be able to work hand in hand with the staff and families at St Jude. Those kids have touched our lives in a way that is so incredibly powerful and different from anything we have experienced in our travels across the world." Watch the videos - here.