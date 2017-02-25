John Mayer Reveals Second Wave The Search for Everything Details (Week in Review)

Mayer released his first batch of new music back in January and will continue to roll out his songs in four-track sets until this spring when The Search for Everything will be available to purchase in full.

The new wave's tracklisting includes the following songs: 1. "Still Feel Like Your Man" 2. "Emoji of a Wave" 3. "Helpless" 4. "Roll It On Home". See Mayer's announcement tweet - here.