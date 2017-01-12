Kane Brown Talks Florida Georgia Line-Penned Single

He co-wrote much of the album, but that song came to him from some pretty high profile writers: Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line (along with James McNair and Cameron Montgomery).

"I just went out on tour with them," Brown says. "Tyler Hubbard from FGL came on the bus and said, ' I have a song to show you.' I was super pumped." He said that the song immediately resonated with him. "I'm from a small hometown, and when I heard the song, 'All I want to do is make my hometown proud,' and then we get to the bridge and they were shouting out their hometowns, so it was a chance for me to shout my hometown out. I just fell in love with the song. My hometown loves it!"

"I'm from Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia," he says. "Grew up there 'til my sophomore year, and then in my sophomore year, I moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Growing up, we moved around so much I just claimed that whole area of northwest Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee. "Read more here.