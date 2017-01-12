Obituary Announce New Album and Release Teaser Video

The band revealed that the new 10-track album will be released in various formats including CD, vinyl LP and digitally and they are giving fans a preview of the effort with a teaser video that includes a portion of the new track "It Lives". Watch the clip here

They released the following comments about the new record, "We could not be any more excited about this new album. We had a blast writing and recording it and having Ken and Terry as part of the writing process was a very cool experience for all of us.

"We really took our time with the writing process of these new songs, recording riffs and ideas as we went along and recording them as rough mixes then listening back and making necessary changes to help mold them into the songs that we are extremely proud of.



"It's always a challenge in the studio to get the song ideas out of your head onto the recording the way you want but we made sure we were comfortable with the songs and the sounds we were getting before we even hit the record button and it made it a great experience.

"It's hard to believe it's been 2 1/2 years since the release of inked in blood and we are so excited to get this new album into the hands of our fans. Can't wait for everyone to hear it, hang on to your ass!!!!"

Obituary, Tracklisting:

1. Brave

2. Sentence Day

3. Lesson In Vengeance

4. End It Now

5. Kneel Before Me

6. It Lives

7. Betrayed

8. Turned To Stone

9. Straight To Hell

10. Ten Thousand Ways To Die