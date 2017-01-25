Bush Have Completed Work On Their New Album

Speaking to The Metro Rossdale said: "My whole career I've been trying to make music that's a hybrid of rock and electronic. I'd say it's a textured, approachable and commercial record. People are going to f***ing love it."

The 51-year-old says he took the job on The Voice to fulfill a challenge. "I thought it would be interesting to find a superstar in England," he said. "The Voice' around the world hasn't managed to produce anyone, so It's a challenge. And I wanted to be back in England - it gives a different slant to my already manic life." Read more here.