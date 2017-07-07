Original Smashing Pumpkins Members Discussing 2018 Reunion

Chamberlin told WGN Radio (via NME), "We were talking about playing next year with the band and somebody asked me, you know, 'What's it like trying to co-ordinate that?' "I said it's like 'Grumpy Old Men 3?, only there's four grumpy old men and one's a woman'. So… that's how it's gotten to be."

He also spoke about the complicated chemistry between him and frontman Bill Corgan, "The two hours that we spend playing music together is the greatest thing in the world. It's the other 22 hours of the day that him and I are… He's got opinions, I've got opinions. We're both grown men, right?"

Corgan discussed the reunion possibilities during an interview with his hometown radio station 97.9 The Loop earlier this year and says that he and James Iha have been discussing playing together again and said of a full reunion of the original lineup, "There's a willingness for us to play, but also the world's changed a lot since we didn't play. So the reunion thing is always a bit weird because people come in with their expectations.

"So my whole thing is if we're gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear in that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I'm not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life."