Sleeping With Sirens Announce Intimate North American Tour

The new album, entitled "Gossip" was produced by David Bendeth (Paramore, All Time Low) and is the band's fifth full length effort, It will be hitting stores on September 22nd.

The band will be launching the special tour on August 31st at Slims in San Francisco and wrapping up the trek with an appearance at the WJJO Sonic Boom Festival in Madison, WI on October 1st.

Fans that purchase tickets to the headline dates on the tour will receive either a digital or CD copy of the new album. The band gave fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of the lead single "Legends", which has also been named the official song of Team USA for Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Stream it here.

Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates:

08/31 San Francisco, CA Slim's

09/01 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

09/02 San Diego, CA SOMA Sidestage

09/05 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

09/07 St. Louis, MO Ready Room

09/08 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

09/09 Detroit, MI The Shelter

09/10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

09/12 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/13 Toronto, ON Opera House

09/15 Worcester, MA Palladium (upstairs)

09/16 Syracuse, NY Lost Horizon

09/17 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

09/18 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

09/20 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre

09/22 Washington D.C. Rock & Roll Hotel

09/23 Charlotte, NC The Underground

09/24 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

09/26 Orlando, FL The Social

09/27 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

09/28 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

09/30 Louisville, KY Louder than Life Festival

10/01 Madison, WI WJJO Sonic Boom Festival