Sleeping With Sirens Announce Intimate North American Tour
07-18-2017
Sleeping With Sirens

Sleeping With Sirens have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour of intimate venues to promote their forthcoming studio album.

The new album, entitled "Gossip" was produced by David Bendeth (Paramore, All Time Low) and is the band's fifth full length effort, It will be hitting stores on September 22nd.

The band will be launching the special tour on August 31st at Slims in San Francisco and wrapping up the trek with an appearance at the WJJO Sonic Boom Festival in Madison, WI on October 1st.

Fans that purchase tickets to the headline dates on the tour will receive either a digital or CD copy of the new album. The band gave fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of the lead single "Legends", which has also been named the official song of Team USA for Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Stream it here.

Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates:
08/31 San Francisco, CA Slim's
09/01 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
09/02 San Diego, CA SOMA Sidestage
09/05 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
09/07 St. Louis, MO Ready Room
09/08 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
09/09 Detroit, MI The Shelter
09/10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
09/12 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/13 Toronto, ON Opera House
09/15 Worcester, MA Palladium (upstairs)
09/16 Syracuse, NY Lost Horizon
09/17 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
09/18 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
09/20 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre
09/22 Washington D.C. Rock & Roll Hotel
09/23 Charlotte, NC The Underground
09/24 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
09/26 Orlando, FL The Social
09/27 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
09/28 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
09/30 Louisville, KY Louder than Life Festival
10/01 Madison, WI WJJO Sonic Boom Festival

