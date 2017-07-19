Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors
07-19-2017
.
Red Hot Chili Peppers

(Radio.com) The Red Hot Chili Peppers won't be slowing down anytime soon. TMZ caught up with the band's bassist Flea, who discounted any retirement rumors as "silly talk."

The initial talks about retirement came from drummer Chad Smith, who recently revealed a conversation he had with Flea about life on the road, saying, "We were riding in a van after a gig and Flea was like, 'How much longer do you think we should' How do you think we should end this?'"

Despite Smith saying he didn't know if they could continue touring for much longer, Flea said official retirement news would be a surprise to him, as the band had made no plans to stop playing music anytime soon. Check out the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music, DVDs, Books and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirts and Posters

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unsure If They Can Continue Lengthy Tours

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Covers Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release 'Goodbye Angels' Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup

Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Several Shows Due To Illness

Irontom Stream New Song, Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour


More Stories for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far- Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors- Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'- more

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert- Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Glenn Frey At Classic West- more

Video From Eagles First Concert With New Lineup Goes Online- Adrenaline Mob Members Pay Tribute To David Z- Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration- more

Page Too:
Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert- Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed- Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site- more

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest- Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour- Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online- more

Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'- OneRepublic And Seeb Release New Song 'Rich Love'- Sage The Gemini Releases Music Video For 'Pilot'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion The Biggest Tour Of The Year So Far

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'This Is Not The Place'

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity Performance

Randy Rhoads Guitar Secret Revealed By Blizzard Producer

Outsiders Prevented Ronnie James Dio Reconciliation Says Vivian Campbell

Steve Howe Including Previously Unreleased Songs On Anthology 2

Mike Love Releases 'Do It Again' Video with Mark McGrath, John Stamos

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Dashboard Confessional and The All-American Rejects Cover Each Other

Metal Church Officially Add Stet Howard To Their Lineup

Circa Waves Announce Tour With Two Door Cinema Club

Edguy Release Live 'Out Of Control' Video

Dennis Johnson Announces New Album 'Rhythemland'

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' To Steve Perry at Classic West

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kenny Rogers Announces All-Star Farewell Concert

Kanye West 'The Life of Pablo' Lawsuit Defense Reportedly Revealed

Ed Sheeran Allegedly Unfriends Social Media Site

Drake Sparks Speculation About A 'Take Care' Sequel

Singled Out: Ryan Riback's One Last Time

Wycleaf Jean Blindside By Leak Of Fugees Song

Meek Mill Releases First Parts Of 'Wins And Losses' Movie

Vic Mensa Survives Fiery Plane Crash In New 'Rage' Video

Lorde's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' Appearance Goes Online

Louis Tomlinson Previews His First Solo Single 'Back to You'

French Montana and The Weeknd Release 'A Lie' Video

Aaron Carter Goes On Social Media Rant Following Arrest

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour

Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' Appearance Goes Online

LCD Soundsystem Add Dates To North American Tour

Chris Janson Announces Sophomore Album 'Everybody'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.