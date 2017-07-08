|
Arcade Fire Debut New Song And Turn The Table On Jenner Sisters (Week in Review)
.
Arcade Fire Debut New Song And Turn The Table On Jenner Sisters was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Arcade Fire have debuted a new song called "Chemistry" which comes from their upcoming record, 'Everything Now', which will arrive July 28. The band premiered the new tune during a show in London. They have already released the title track, "Creature Comfort" and "Signs of Life" from their fifth studio album and their Infinite Content tour will stretch into the fall with featured dates with Angel Olsen, Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade and many more. Arcade Fire has also weighed in on the recent Kendall and Kylie Jenner vintage band t-shirt controversy, choosing to give the young ladies a taste of their own medicine. The Suburbs artists unveiled new t-shirts at their merch table, where they have stamped their Everything Now logo over Kendall's profile. To get even better, 100% of the money raised will be donated to Partners in Health, an organization who's mission is to aid impoverished communities with doctors and medicine. Check out the band's posts - here.
