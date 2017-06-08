|
Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video
.
Enter Shikari have released a animated video for their brand new collaboration with grime star Big Narstie "Supercharge". The band previously released the song as a new single. The song first came to light last month and sees vocalist Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, drummer Rob Rolfe and guitarist Liam Clewlow team up with Big Narstie for the track, after Reynolds and the UK grime MC were introduced by mutual photographer friend Jordan Curtis Hughes. Frontman Rou Reynolds had these comments about the song: "I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016. 'Supercharge' emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016. "Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio September, nailing his bars like a pro. I'm excited to get the track out into the world now. "Conversely, I am unable to articulate how excited I am for our next arena tour. We learnt so much last time around and are ready to change the game once more. It's going to be wicked having Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys along for it, making for a really diverse and exciting evening." Check out the video here.
The song first came to light last month and sees vocalist Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, drummer Rob Rolfe and guitarist Liam Clewlow team up with Big Narstie for the track, after Reynolds and the UK grime MC were introduced by mutual photographer friend Jordan Curtis Hughes.
Frontman Rou Reynolds had these comments about the song: "I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016. 'Supercharge' emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016.
"Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio September, nailing his bars like a pro. I'm excited to get the track out into the world now.
"Conversely, I am unable to articulate how excited I am for our next arena tour. We learnt so much last time around and are ready to change the game once more. It's going to be wicked having Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys along for it, making for a really diverse and exciting evening." Check out the video here.
• Lou Gramm Confirms Foreigner Reunion Plans
• Led Zeppelin Seek Legal Fees Over 'Stairway' Verdict Appeal
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit
• Mutemath Streaming New Song 'Hit Parade'
• Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Don't Need You' Live Video
• Joseph Arthur Announces Redemption's Son Anniversary Tour
• Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video
• Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup
• Papa Roach Release Video For 'Periscope' Featuring Skylar Grey
• Tool Songs Get Literal Cover Treatment In New Online Video
• Warbeast Announce New Album 'Enter The Arena'
• Mr. Big Release 'Everybody Needs A Little Trouble' Video
• Singled Out: The Recoupes' Lovinit
• Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards
• Sammy Hagar Giving Back To Cities He Visits On Tour
• Harry Styles Adds 56 Dates To World Tour
• Keith Urban Dominates At The CMT Music Awards
• Fifth Harmony Release 'Down' Video Featuring Gucci Mane
• Miranda Lambert Rocks New Single At CMT Awards
• Billy Ray Cyrus Releases 'Bring The Stanley Cup To Tennessee'
• Darius Rucker and Friends Raised Over $402K For St. Jude's
• Justin Bieber Mails Lyrics To New Song '2U' To Fans
• G-Eazy 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
• Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Expecting His First Child
• Charley Pride To Receive Grammy Salute To Music Legends Honor
• Selena Gomez Refuses to 'Let Fear Take Over' After Terror Attacks
• Ariana Grande Releases Cover Song To Benefit Bombing Victims
• Kodak Black Previews New Music Following Jail Release
• Rae Sremmurd TV Special To Air This Week
• Justin Bieber Releasing New David Guetta Collaboration
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.