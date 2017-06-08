Enter Shikari Release Animated 'Supercharge' Video

The song first came to light last month and sees vocalist Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, drummer Rob Rolfe and guitarist Liam Clewlow team up with Big Narstie for the track, after Reynolds and the UK grime MC were introduced by mutual photographer friend Jordan Curtis Hughes.

Frontman Rou Reynolds had these comments about the song: "I started writing a lot of new music at the start of 2016. 'Supercharge' emerged after a pretty vicious cull, and we began getting excited about it as touring started to quiet down later in 2016.

"Through mutual friends here in London we got in touch with Narstie, who came down and hung at the studio September, nailing his bars like a pro. I'm excited to get the track out into the world now.

"Conversely, I am unable to articulate how excited I am for our next arena tour. We learnt so much last time around and are ready to change the game once more. It's going to be wicked having Lower Than Atlantis and Astroid Boys along for it, making for a really diverse and exciting evening." Check out the video here.